Crime

OPP investigate Highway 400 ramp crash involving stolen vehicle

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 4:26 pm
At about 10:35 a.m., officers were notified of a possible stolen vehicle heading south on Highway 400 from the Parry Sound area. View image in full screen
At about 10:35 a.m., officers were notified of a possible stolen vehicle heading south on Highway 400 from the Parry Sound area. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people are in custody after a stolen vehicle crashed off the ramp connecting highways 400 and 12 on Friday morning, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

At about 10:35 a.m., officers were notified of a possible stolen vehicle heading south on Highway 400 from the Parry Sound area.

Read more: Police seize drugs, money, prohibited weapon at Barrie, Ont. residence

Officers with the OPP’s aviation services observed the vehicle from the air, driving south on Highway 400 and approaching the ramp to Highway 12.

At about 10:55 a.m., police say the vehicle attempted to navigate the ramp onto Highway 12, but it left the road and rolled into a ditch.

Read more: Police warn of dangerous green drug circulating in Barrie, Ont.

Officers arrested the passenger at the scene and the nearby driver, who fled the scene on foot.

Both suspects were triaged to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The vehicle was remove from the scene, and the highway was reopened at about 12:05 p.m.

