Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seize drugs, money, prohibited weapon at Barrie, Ont. residence

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 1:17 pm
Following the search, police say a 47-year-old man is facing charges for criminal and drug-related offences. View image in full screen
Following the search, police say a 47-year-old man is facing charges for criminal and drug-related offences. Barrie Police

City police have seized cocaine, fentanyl, cash and a prohibited weapon after executing a search warrant at a Pepler Place home in Barrie, Ont., on Thursday.

Following the search, police say a 47-year-old man is facing charges for criminal and drug-related offences.

Read more: Police warn of dangerous green drug circulating in Barrie, Ont.

These include unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

Trending Stories

“I commend our officers for their expedient effort to rid this criminal activity that compromises the safety and security of our community,” deputy Barrie police chief Wyllie Allan said in a statement.

Read more: Driver strikes 3 parked cars at Alliston, Ont. hospital

Story continues below advertisement

“The Barrie Police Service takes the enforcement pillar of the Simcoe Muskoka Opioid Strategy very seriously and recognizes that no street drugs are safe, that they should all be considered potentially poisonous and that they must be removed from our streets.”

The suspect has been held in custody and will have a bail hearing Friday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie Police tagBarrie news tagCity Of Barrie tagBarrie opioid tagBarrie search warrant tagbarrie drug offences tagBarrie drug overdoses tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers