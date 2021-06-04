Police seize drugs, money, prohibited weapon at Barrie, Ont. residence

Send this page to someone via email

City police have seized cocaine, fentanyl, cash and a prohibited weapon after executing a search warrant at a Pepler Place home in Barrie, Ont., on Thursday.

Following the search, police say a 47-year-old man is facing charges for criminal and drug-related offences.

These include unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

“I commend our officers for their expedient effort to rid this criminal activity that compromises the safety and security of our community,” deputy Barrie police chief Wyllie Allan said in a statement.

“The Barrie Police Service takes the enforcement pillar of the Simcoe Muskoka Opioid Strategy very seriously and recognizes that no street drugs are safe, that they should all be considered potentially poisonous and that they must be removed from our streets.”

The suspect has been held in custody and will have a bail hearing Friday.