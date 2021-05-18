Menu

Health

Police warn of dangerous green drug circulating in Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 4:42 pm
Police say the drug is potent enough to require multiple applications of naloxone. View image in full screen
Police say the drug is potent enough to require multiple applications of naloxone. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

City police are warning of a dangerous green drug that’s believed to be a synthetic opioid and circulating in Barrie, Ont.

Over 24 hours, officers have learned of the drug following two overdose deaths that took place in Barrie.

Read more: Kingston health unit warns of ‘extremely toxic batch’ of drugs circulating in region

Police say the drug is potent enough to require multiple applications of naloxone.

Officers are reminding people that drugs can be mixed with other illicit substances and that small amounts can be fatal.

If people plan to use drugs, police say to do so with another person present and to make sure they’re in possession of naloxone.

