Police warn of dangerous green drug circulating in Barrie, Ont.

City police are warning of a dangerous green drug that’s believed to be a synthetic opioid and circulating in Barrie, Ont.
Over 24 hours, officers have learned of the drug following two overdose deaths that took place in Barrie.
Police say the drug is potent enough to require multiple applications of naloxone.
Officers are reminding people that drugs can be mixed with other illicit substances and that small amounts can be fatal.
If people plan to use drugs, police say to do so with another person present and to make sure they’re in possession of naloxone.
