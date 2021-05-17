Menu

Canada

Kingston health unit warns of ‘extremely toxic batch’ of drugs circulating in region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 1:58 pm
KFL&A Public Health is warning of an extremely toxic batch of drugs that has led to a record-high number of overdoses in the region over the last two months. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health is warning of an extremely toxic batch of drugs that has led to a record-high number of overdoses in the region over the last two months. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

KFL&A Public Health is sounding the alarm after local hospitals reported a “record-high” number of opioid overdoses in the Kingston region.

According to the health unit, drug toxicology reports from recent weeks have been showing the presence of fentanyl, carfentanil and benzodiazepine analogues in the local drug supply. The health unit says some of these drugs are “extremely toxic.”

Read more: The other health crisis parents say must be treated as urgently as COVID-19

These substances have recently been beige or yellow in colour, but the health unit said dangerous drugs could come in a range of colours.

The health unit did not specify how many overdoses have taken place in the last two months but said there has been a significant increase since April.

Story continues below advertisement

Regional harm reduction partners and health-care providers are also reporting a high number of complex overdoses, the health unit said in a statement.

“These overdoses may occur instantly and result in prolonged sedation, incontinence, and disorientation that can last for hours,” the health unit said.

Click to play video: 'Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit' Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit
Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit – May 5, 2021

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health unit says the drug supply across the province has become more contaminated and unpredictable, increasing the risk of overdose.

Trending Stories

Recently, several regions across Ontario have issued “extended overdose alerts” to warn residents of ongoing risk.

Just recently, the nearby Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit also reported record overdose numbers, with 27 overdoses recorded between April 28 and May 3 alone. This was most likely due to toxic supply of opioids and benzodiazepines.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Dangerously toxic substance supply’ leads to spike in Brockville overdoses, health unit says

KFL&A Public Health is urging people not to mix drugs, to take test amounts, not to use alone and to have a naloxone kit on hand.

The health unit is also asking anyone who is witnessing or experiencing an overdose to contact 911 immediately.

Kingston’s Consumption and Treatment Service resides within the Integrated Care Hub at 661 Montreal St. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

KFL&A Public Health said it was working on a request for the number of overdoses recorded in the region recently.

