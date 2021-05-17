Kingston health unit warns of ‘extremely toxic batch’ of drugs circulating in region

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is sounding the alarm after local hospitals reported a “record-high” number of opioid overdoses in the Kingston region.

According to the health unit, drug toxicology reports from recent weeks have been showing the presence of fentanyl, carfentanil and benzodiazepine analogues in the local drug supply. The health unit says some of these drugs are “extremely toxic.”

These substances have recently been beige or yellow in colour, but the health unit said dangerous drugs could come in a range of colours.

The health unit did not specify how many overdoses have taken place in the last two months but said there has been a significant increase since April.

Story continues below advertisement

Regional harm reduction partners and health-care providers are also reporting a high number of complex overdoses, the health unit said in a statement.

“These overdoses may occur instantly and result in prolonged sedation, incontinence, and disorientation that can last for hours,” the health unit said.

4:45 Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit – May 5, 2021

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health unit says the drug supply across the province has become more contaminated and unpredictable, increasing the risk of overdose.

Recently, several regions across Ontario have issued “extended overdose alerts” to warn residents of ongoing risk.

Just recently, the nearby Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit also reported record overdose numbers, with 27 overdoses recorded between April 28 and May 3 alone. This was most likely due to toxic supply of opioids and benzodiazepines.

Story continues below advertisement

KFL&A Public Health is urging people not to mix drugs, to take test amounts, not to use alone and to have a naloxone kit on hand.

The health unit is also asking anyone who is witnessing or experiencing an overdose to contact 911 immediately.

Kingston’s Consumption and Treatment Service resides within the Integrated Care Hub at 661 Montreal St. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

KFL&A Public Health said it was working on a request for the number of overdoses recorded in the region recently.