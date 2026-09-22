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Canada

New B.C. Conservative leader Doerkson to appear with caucus amid election speculation

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2026 9:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Uniting the political right as BC snap election call looms'
Uniting the political right as BC snap election call looms
WATCH: Uniting the political right as BC snap election call looms
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The new interim leader of the British Columbia Conservatives will face reporters Tuesday as he works to reconstruct the Opposition caucus after weeks of upheaval ahead of a potential early election.

Lorne Doerkson, who was appointed after Sunday’s resignation of Kerry-Lynne Findlay, is scheduled to appear in Richmond, B.C., with members of his caucus.

The party’s parliamentary group grew to 29 members on Monday after the return of five MLAs, who either quit in recent weeks or were kicked out of caucus by Findlay in the dying days of her leadership.

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The Conservatives have been trying to put up a united front after the recent turmoil, amid anticipation of a snap election.

The government has been making a series of campaign-style pledges, while the NDP caucus met on Sunday night to discuss election plans and Findlay’s exit.

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Premier David Eby last week said his caucus needed to be “election ready,” while pledging to temporarily pause the expansion of the provincial sales tax and order that BC Ferries’ next round of vessels be built in British Columbia.

Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma on Monday announced that government had renewed plans for the expansion of Burnaby Hospital.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham, meanwhile, said she would not be running for a sixth term after 17 years in elected office.

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