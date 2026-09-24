Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Eurotrash
    September 24, 2026 at 9:21 am

    They killed 4 dolphins and still sent a 5th one because white trash have an extremely low IQ

  2. Eurotrash
    September 24, 2026 at 9:19 am

    “Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson nixed a deal Marineland had with Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China”

    Yeah, because the Chinese are intelligent and would have been able to keep the dolphin alive, unlike the inbred white trash who are responsible for this death

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Marineland dolphin dies weeks after move to aquarium in Spain

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2026 9:11 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Marineland belugas and dolphins relocated to Spain'
Marineland belugas and dolphins relocated to Spain
WATCH: Marineland belugas and dolphins relocated to Spain – Aug 27, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A dolphin shipped out of Marineland has died in Spain, making it the fifth animal from the closed Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction to die after a massive movement of whales and dolphins over the summer.

Oceanografic Valencia said Echo, a blind Black Sea bottlenose dolphin believed to be 30 years old, died Wednesday.

“In recent hours, Echo began experiencing difficulties swallowing and respiratory problems and was transferred to the medical pool,” Oceanografic said in a statement.

“Her condition deteriorated rapidly throughout yesterday and, despite the care provided by Oceanografic’s animal care and veterinary teams, she passed away overnight.”

Echo, along with three other dolphins and two belugas, was sent to the Spanish aquarium on Aug. 26 in an epic 19-hour voyage from the shuttered Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction.

Story continues below advertisement

One of those belugas, Jelly Bean, died last week.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Oceanografic is conducting necropsies on both animals along with an examination by pathology experts at CEU Cardenal Herrera University to try to understand the cause of death.

“The other four animals rescued from Canada are doing well and remain under the care and monitoring of Oceanografic’s professional teams,” Oceanografic said.

“Echo’s loss is an especially difficult moment for the Oceanografic team, who had been particularly dedicated to her care and well-being since her arrival due to her specific needs.”

Four belugas and one dolphin have now died since Marineland shipped out 30 belugas and four dolphins to five different parks over the summer.

Three of those belugas died at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago along with one of the park’s resident belugas.

Marineland closed in 2024 and had said it was running out of money and could no longer care for its whales. If they were not moved, the park was set to euthanize them.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson nixed a deal Marineland had with Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China, saying it was not in the whales’ best interest to send them there.

She said China did not have the same laws as Canada, which banned whale and dolphin captivity in 2019 but grandfathered in Marineland’s animals.

Story continues below advertisement

In response, Marineland said it would euthanize the whales if it did not get emergency funding, a threat that made international headlines.

Marineland pivoted to a consortium of American and Spanish aquariums for help. The move of its whales and dolphins began in mid-July and wrapped up by the end of August.

Both Shedd and Oceanografic are investigating to better understand what caused the animals’ deaths.

Veterinarians from all parks were at Marineland in the months leading up to the move and cleared the animals for transport, as did Thompson, who signed off on the moves after receiving updated health information.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices