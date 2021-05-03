Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

‘Dangerously toxic substance supply’ leads to spike in Brockville overdoses: health unit

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 4:04 pm
The local health unit says 27 people, mostly from the Brockville region, experienced overdoses since April 28. Only 11 of those people sought medical attention. View image in full screen
The local health unit says 27 people, mostly from the Brockville region, experienced overdoses since April 28. Only 11 of those people sought medical attention. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is warning of a troubling spike in overdoses in the Brockville area.

According to the health unit, there have been 27 overdoses recorded since April 28 alone.

These overdoses are most likely due to a “dangerously toxic substance supply,” the health unit said Monday in a news release.

A similar warning was sent out April 8, when the health unit said it suspected fentanyl with traces of carfentanil, a much stronger and deadlier opioid, was circulating in the region, along with other fentanyl-like substances and benzodiazepines (also known as Xanax).

Trending Stories

Read more: LGL health unit warns of huge spike in opioid overdoses in the region

Monday, the health unit said only 11 of the 27 people who experienced overdoses in the last several days sought medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit is urging all those who experience overdoses to contact 911 immediately, since naloxone may not be effective due to the contamination of the drugs with other substances like benzodiazepines.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCarfentanilOpioid Overdosesleeds grenville lanarkLGLLeeds Grenville and Lanark District Health UnitBrockville overdosesBrockville overdoses spikeoverdoses Brockvilleoverdoses opioid

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers