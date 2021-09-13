Man charged with impaired driving following serious crash in Tiny Township

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man from Midland, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash in Tiny Township that sent an 18-year-old to the hospital on Sunday morning.

At about 9:05 a.m., officers were called to the crash scene on Baseline Road between Downer’s Road and Mertz Corner Road.

Officers

found the two lone drivers, the first of whom police spoke to before they started a drinking and driving investigation.

The second driver, an 18-year-old woman from Flos Township, was extricated by firefighters and sent to Georgian Bay General Hospital before she was airlifted to a trauma centre for life-altering injuries.

Steven Zachary Mosley, 34, from Midland, was subsequently charged with impaired driving and with driving causing bodily harm.

He will appear in court on Sept. 30. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was towed.

Baseline Road was closed to traffic until 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

