OPP investigators search for more victims in Midland, Ont. harassment investigation

Investigators are looking for more victims in a Midland, Ont. harassment investigation in which a 41-year-old local man is facing a slew of criminal charges.

Police say they charged the man following allegations that a person had been secretly video recorded and harassed.

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a King Street residence and seized a number of digital photos. This came after the initial harassment complaint on May 27.

Gregory Griffin, 41, from Midland, was subsequently charged with three counts of harassment, one count of voyeurism, one count of distributing intimate images without a person’s consent, one count of mischief endangering life and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Griffin is in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.