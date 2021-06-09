Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - UN agency details new ‘digital seal’ as countries mull COVID-19 vaccine passports

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigators search for more victims in Midland, Ont. harassment investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 6:55 pm
Police say they charged the man following allegations that a person had been secretly video recorded and harassed. View image in full screen
Police say they charged the man following allegations that a person had been secretly video recorded and harassed. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Investigators are looking for more victims in a Midland, Ont. harassment investigation in which a 41-year-old local man is facing a slew of criminal charges.

Police say they charged the man following allegations that a person had been secretly video recorded and harassed.

Read more: Barrie man charged with sexual offences after police spot him driving in Orillia, Ont.

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a King Street residence and seized a number of digital photos. This came after the initial harassment complaint on May 27.

Gregory Griffin, 41, from Midland, was subsequently charged with three counts of harassment, one count of voyeurism, one count of distributing intimate images without a person’s consent, one count of mischief endangering life and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Additional charges laid in connection with Meaford, Ont., homicide investigation

Griffin is in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Midland tagSouthern Georgian Bay OPP tagMidland news tagMidland harassment tagMidland intimate photos tagMidland King Street tagMidland man takes intimate photos tagMidland man takes photos tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers