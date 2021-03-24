Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Barrie man charged with sexual offences after police spot him driving in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 6:06 pm
On Friday, officers began an investigation into a sexual assault allegation and identified a second victim. View image in full screen
On Friday, officers began an investigation into a sexual assault allegation and identified a second victim. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Orillia OPP say they’ve charged a Barrie, Ont., man with several sexual offences following an allegation of a sexual assault.

On Friday, officers began an investigation into the allegation and identified a second victim.

Read more: Additional charges laid in connection with Meaford, Ont., homicide investigation

On Saturday, police saw the suspect driving in Orillia, conducted a traffic stop and arrested him.

Mauricio Melendez-Ortiz, 38, from Barrie, was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of voyeurism.

Trending Stories

Read more: Investigation continues into Bradford, Ont., apartment building fire: ‘A very serious situation’

Melendez-Ortiz was held for a bail hearing on Sunday at court in Newmarket.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Grim statistics from OPP collision and fatality report' Grim statistics from OPP collision and fatality report
Grim statistics from OPP collision and fatality report
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsOrilliaCity Of BarrieOrillia OPPBarrie sexual assaultOrillia Sexual assaultBarrie man sexual assaultMauricio Melendez-Ortiz

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers