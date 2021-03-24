Barrie man charged with sexual offences after police spot him driving in Orillia, Ont.

Orillia OPP say they’ve charged a Barrie, Ont., man with several sexual offences following an allegation of a sexual assault.
On Friday, officers began an investigation into the allegation and identified a second victim.
On Saturday, police saw the suspect driving in Orillia, conducted a traffic stop and arrested him.
Mauricio Melendez-Ortiz, 38, from Barrie, was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of voyeurism.
Read more: Investigation continues into Bradford, Ont., apartment building fire: ‘A very serious situation’
Melendez-Ortiz was held for a bail hearing on Sunday at court in Newmarket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments