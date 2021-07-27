Child sent to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Midland, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A child was sent to a local with serious injuries after they were hit by a car in Midland, Ont., on Monday night.

At about 8:20 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a crash at a car wash on William Street.

According to officers, a young child was reported to have been hit by a vehicle and was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries before being airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

