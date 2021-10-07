COVID-19: Halifax announces mandatory vaccination policy in works for its employees

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Municipality released a statement Thursday stating it’s working on a mandatory vaccination policy for its employees.

This comes after the province announced the day before that all 11,000 employees of the Nova Scotia government will need to get their COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 30.

HRM’s mandatory vaccination policy will require all municipal employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec.15, 2021.

Any municipal employees who are not fully vaccinated by Dec. 15 will face employment consequences, including unpaid administrative leave, unless they have received an employer-approved exemption. Full vaccination will also be a condition for new staff being hired.

N.S. top doc says no need to close schools as COVID exposure notices rise

“Details of the policy and implementation plan will be finalized in the coming days,” HRM said.

Nova Scotia’s proof-of-vaccination policy went into effect this week, which means people who are aged 12 and older must show their proof of vaccination in order to participate in non-essential events and activities that gather people together, such as going to restaurants, movies, sports events, theatre performances, social events, and the gym.