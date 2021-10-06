Emergency crews respond to huge fire at homes under construction in Ottawa’s west end

Emergency crews were called to a huge fire at a housing development in in Kanata Wednesday evening.
A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said crews were called at 6:20 p.m. to the blaze just off of Palladium Drive near the Kanata Auto Park.
The spokesperson said the blaze was in a brand new subdivision that was still under construction and unoccupied.
No injuries have been reported.
Images posted to social media show homes engulfed in flames with thick black smoke rising from the scene.
The spokesperson said that the fire has since been extinguished.
There is no word on what caused the incident.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments