Emergency crews respond to huge fire at homes under construction in Ottawa’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Emergency crews were called to a huge fire at a housing development in in Kanata Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said crews were called at 6:20 p.m. to the blaze just off of Palladium Drive near the Kanata Auto Park.

The spokesperson said the blaze was in a brand new subdivision that was still under construction and unoccupied.

Read more: Ottawa crews douse Metcalfe log home fire in overnight thunderstorm

No injuries have been reported.

Images posted to social media show homes engulfed in flames with thick black smoke rising from the scene.

The spokesperson said that the fire has since been extinguished.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word on what caused the incident.

Advertisement