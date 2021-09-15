Menu

Fire

Ottawa crews douse Metcalfe log home fire in overnight thunderstorm

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 8:48 am
Ottawa fire crews took an aerial tact to douse flames in the roof of a log home on Iveson Road overnight.
Ottawa fire crews took an aerial tact to douse flames in the roof of a log home on Iveson Road overnight. via Ottawa Fire Services

Ottawa fire crews had to simultaneously contend with a raucous thunderstorm and a fire at a log house in Metcalfe shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

A homeowner called 911 at 12:48 a.m. on reporting a fire at a house on Iveson Drive in the south end of the city.

When Ottawa Fire Services arrived, everyone had been evacuated but “heavy fire” was coming from the attic and roof of the log home.

At the same time, heavy thunderstorms hit Ottawa, with winds gusting up to 39 kilometres per hour between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Read more: 30-year-old faces arson charge after downtown Ottawa building set ablaze

There are no hydrants in the area of the fire, so water had to be shuttled in from Mitch Owens Road and Bank Street, OFS said.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple sections of the log home’s cathedral ceiling had to be removed to access the fire, but crews were able to contain the blaze to the roof.

The fire was deemed under control by 3:52 a.m. and fully stopped at 4:19 a.m.

OFS said two adults needed support after the fire but there is no word on specific injuries. Global News has reached out to the Ottawa Paramedic Service for an update Wednesday morning.

An OFS investigator will be dispatched to the scene to determine a cause.

