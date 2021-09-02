Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

30-year-old faces arson charge after downtown Ottawa building set ablaze

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 3:27 pm
Ottawa police say a commercial building on the 100 block of Rideau Street was purposely set on fire early Thursday. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a commercial building on the 100 block of Rideau Street was purposely set on fire early Thursday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police arrested and charged a local man following an alleged act of arson on Rideau Street Thursday morning.

Police say they arrived on scene around 5:50 a.m. while Ottawa firefighters were dealing with the incident.

Read more: Ottawa police suspect arson in 3 recent fires, but say they’re unrelated

The roof of a commercial building on the 100 block of Rideau Street was purposely set ablaze, according to police.

Trending Stories

Michael Snegirov, 30, faces charges of arson endangering life and arson by negligence.

His bail hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Arson tagOttawa Police tagOttawa fire tagOttawa firefighters tagOttawa arson tagRideau Street fire tagArson Ottawa tagrideau street arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers