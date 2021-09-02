30-year-old faces arson charge after downtown Ottawa building set ablaze

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police arrested and charged a local man following an alleged act of arson on Rideau Street Thursday morning.

Police say they arrived on scene around 5:50 a.m. while Ottawa firefighters were dealing with the incident.

The roof of a commercial building on the 100 block of Rideau Street was purposely set ablaze, according to police.

Michael Snegirov, 30, faces charges of arson endangering life and arson by negligence.

His bail hearing was scheduled for Thursday.