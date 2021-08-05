Menu

Crime

Ottawa police suspect arson in 3 recent fires, but say they’re unrelated

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 9:34 am
Ottawa police say three fires across the city in the first week of August are all being investigated as arson. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say three fires across the city in the first week of August are all being investigated as arson. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Three fires in disparate parts of Ottawa this past week have all been deemed acts of arson, but police do not believe them to be linked.

The first fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 as frontline officers responded to the 700 block of Dynes Road near Prince of Wales Drive where police say three vehicles had been set on fire.

Police responded to a residential fire at 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 3 in the 200 block of Jeanne Mance Street in the east end. That fire resulted in minor property damage to the home.

Read more: Homeowner, 2 firefighters injured in south Ottawa blaze

The third fire broke out later that same morning around 9:20 a.m., as officers responded to a fire in the 2800 block of Baycrest Drive off Heron Road. A fire in a home there caused “significant damage” in the basement of the property, according to police.

There have been no reported injuries related to the fires, which are now subject to three separate investigations by the police arson unit.

Investigators are hoping to hear from anyone in the aforementioned areas who might have surveillance or dashcam footage of the scenes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 4587. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

