Crime

Peterborough police assist in arrest of London, Ont. man on child pornography charges

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 3:07 pm
Peterborough police assisted in the arrest of a London, Ont., man on child pornography charges. View image in full screen
Peterborough police assisted in the arrest of a London, Ont., man on child pornography charges. Global News

A London, Ont., man is facing child pornography charges after an online investigation by police in Peterborough and London.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of the investigation, members of its child exploitation unit — alongside members of the London Police Service’s child exploitation unit — executed a search warrant at a residence in London on Wednesday.

Lance William Gilbert, 39, of London, was arrested and charged with two counts of adult agreement and arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age and one count each of possession of child pornography and making child pornography.

Police say he was held in custody and made a court appearance in London later Wednesday.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

