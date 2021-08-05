Peterborough man charged with multiple counts of child luring: police

Send this page to someone via email

An online investigation has led to the arrest of a Peterborough man on child luring charges.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the man was arrested on Wednesday. No details were provided on the investigation.

Cornelius Michael Darrah, 27, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police stated Thursday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the ministry of the solicitor general.

