Crime

Peterborough man charged with multiple counts of child luring: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 10:11 am
A Peterborough man has been child luring following an online investigation. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man has been child luring following an online investigation. The Canadian Press file

An online investigation has led to the arrest of a Peterborough man on child luring charges.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the man was arrested on Wednesday. No details were provided on the investigation.

Read more: Toronto man charged with attempting to have sex with youth: Peterborough police

Cornelius Michael Darrah, 27, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police stated Thursday morning.

Trending Stories

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the ministry of the solicitor general.

Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagChild Luring tagPeterborough child luring tag

