Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

B.C.’s seniors advocate to release review of COVID-19 outbreaks in care homes

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 12:31 pm
Watch the press conference outlining the findings in the report above.

British Columbia’s seniors advocate is set to release a report looking into COVID-19 outbreaks in the province’s long-term care facilities.

Isobel Mackenzie focused her review on more than two dozen of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in seniors facilities across B.C.

Focus BC: COVID’s long-term impact on long-term care, the safety of indoor religious gatherings – Mar 26, 2021

The press conference will be carried live on BC1 and here on the Global BC website at 10 a.m.

Ministry of Health data shows 1,092 long-term care and assisted living residents in B.C. have died from COVID-19.

The review is expected to provide recommendations around staffing levels, testing, living arrangements for residents and building maintenance.

— With files from The Canadian Press

 

