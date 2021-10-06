B.C.’s seniors advocate to release review of COVID-19 outbreaks in care homes

British Columbia’s seniors advocate is set to release a report looking into COVID-19 outbreaks in the province’s long-term care facilities.
Isobel Mackenzie focused her review on more than two dozen of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in seniors facilities across B.C.
Ministry of Health data shows 1,092 long-term care and assisted living residents in B.C. have died from COVID-19.
The review is expected to provide recommendations around staffing levels, testing, living arrangements for residents and building maintenance.
— With files from The Canadian Press
