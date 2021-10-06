SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Public school near Brantford closed due to COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 12:24 pm
Ontario to roll out rapid COVID-19 tests at some schools
After initially resisting the idea, Ontario is set to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing at some schools. Mike Drolet looks at which schools will implement these tests, and what caused the government to suddenly change course.

A school in St. George, Ont., has been shuttered temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen more than a half-dozen people test positive for the virus.

St. George-German Public School was closed by the Grand Erie District School Board on the advice of Brant County Health after seven cases were reportedly connected to the outbreak, which was first declared on Sunday.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for federal workers by end of October, Trudeau announces

Brant County Health reported two more cases connected to the school on Wednesday, although it has not said exactly how many cases are connected to the outbreak.

Ontario top doctor says medical exemptions for COVID vaccines too high
Ontario top doctor says medical exemptions for COVID vaccines too high

According to the province’s website, four of the cases involve students while a fifth is a teacher. The others are not listed.

Story continues below advertisement

Students from St. George-German, which lies north of Brantford, will move to remote learning until Oct. 18.

Read more: Canada must be ‘practical’ on school rapid testing amid U.S. supply crunch, advocates say

There are around 400 students in classes ranging from junior kindergarten to Grade 8 at St. George-German Public School as well as another 75 who are in daycare.

The school is one of eight across the province that are currently closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the province.

