Public school near Brantford closed due to COVID-19

A school in St. George, Ont., has been shuttered temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen more than a half-dozen people test positive for the virus.

St. George-German Public School was closed by the Grand Erie District School Board on the advice of Brant County Health after seven cases were reportedly connected to the outbreak, which was first declared on Sunday.

Brant County Health reported two more cases connected to the school on Wednesday, although it has not said exactly how many cases are connected to the outbreak.

According to the province’s website, four of the cases involve students while a fifth is a teacher. The others are not listed.

Students from St. George-German, which lies north of Brantford, will move to remote learning until Oct. 18.

There are around 400 students in classes ranging from junior kindergarten to Grade 8 at St. George-German Public School as well as another 75 who are in daycare.

The school is one of eight across the province that are currently closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the province.