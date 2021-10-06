Menu

Health

Olivera brand sliced olives recalled in Quebec over botulism concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 8:53 am
The green and black sliced olives from Distribution Alimentaire Tony were sold in Quebec in 2.84 litre bottles, with a best before date of July 3, 2023.
The green and black sliced olives from Distribution Alimentaire Tony were sold in Quebec in 2.84 litre bottles, with a best before date of July 3, 2023. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall has been issued for Olivera brand sliced olives because they may permit the growth of a bacteria that can cause botulism.

The green and black sliced olives from Distribution Alimentaire Tony were sold in Quebec in 2.84 litre bottles, with a best before date of July 3, 2023.

Customers are being told to either throw the olives out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

READ MORE: Food recalls over Listeria concerns are on the rise in Canada. Here’s what you should know

The agency says there have been no illnesses associated with the product, but there may be more recalls.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled, but it can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include facial paralysis, difficulty swallowing, blurred or double vision, slurred speech, and in severe cases it can be deadly.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Food Inspection Agency tagCFIA tagbotulism tagQuebec food recall tagClostridium botulinum toxin tagOlivera brand sliced olives tagOlivera brand sliced olives recall tagOlivera brand sliced olives recalled tagOlives recalled Quebec tagQuebec recalled olives tag

