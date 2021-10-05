Menu

Crime

Moose Lake, Man. RCMP arrest one man, search for another after assault, arson

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 4:30 pm
Photo of the house engulfed in flames. View image in full screen
Photo of the house engulfed in flames. Moose Lake RCMP

Moose Lake RCMP say they have arrested a man after receiving a report of an assault on a man and woman at a house on Portage Road in Mosakahiken Cree Nation.

As officers were leaving to attend the call, some people pulled up outside the detachment to report the same house was on fire.

Officers say when they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames but nobody was believed to have been inside.

The fire was put out by local firefighters and investigators believe the fire was set on purpose.

Read more: Point Douglas warehouse fire out, but hot spots remain: City

Investigators determined the victims were alone at the house when two unknown men broke in and assaulted them with weapons.

The victims were able to escape to safety before the fire broke out.

The two victims of the assault, a 38-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were taken to the local nursing station for minor physical injuries.

Leroy Jensen, 21, was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

Police say they are also looking for Patrick Ballantyne, 26, in relation to this incident and are asking anymore with any information to contact them at 204-678-2399 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure a tip online.

photo of Patrick Ballantyne
photo of Patrick Ballantyne. Moose Lake RCMP
