Traffic

Man injured after being hit by train west of Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 9:34 pm
A train on a railroad track. View image in full screen
A train on a railroad track. Getty Images

A man in his 20s was left with traumatic injuries after being struck by a train on Stoney Nakoda First Nation Monday, according to EMS.

A Canadian Pacific Railway conductor stopped the train after seeing a person lying beside the tracks and told CP Rail, who then called EMS at around 1:50 p.m.

CP Rail believes the victim was struck by a different train earlier in the day, EMS said.

STARS Air Ambulance took the man to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

 

