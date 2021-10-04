Man injured after being hit by train west of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 20s was left with traumatic injuries after being struck by a train on Stoney Nakoda First Nation Monday, according to EMS.

A Canadian Pacific Railway conductor stopped the train after seeing a person lying beside the tracks and told CP Rail, who then called EMS at around 1:50 p.m.

CP Rail believes the victim was struck by a different train earlier in the day, EMS said.

STARS Air Ambulance took the man to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.