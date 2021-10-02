Ontario reports more than 700 COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 704 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 587,521.

It marks the first time the province has reported more than 700 cases since Sept. 24.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 506 involve people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 198 are fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Saturday 640 cases were reported, meaning the seven-day average increased. It stands at 607, up from Friday when it was 597. Last Saturday, it was 629.

Read more: Toronto city council approves extension of mask bylaw into next year

Seven additional deaths were also announced on Oct. 2, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,750. Officials said all of the seven deaths occurred within the past month.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 572,750 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 645.

More than 29,500 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 18,141,603 tests and 18,652 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.8 per cent, which is the same as Friday’s report, and up slightly from last Saturday’s report, when it was 1.9 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 162 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by one), 110 of whom are on a ventilator (down by seven).

Elliott said of those in intensive care, 155 patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while seven are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 21,847,046 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 37,333. Of the new shots administered, 12,729 were first doses and 24,604 were second doses.

In Ontario, 86.4 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 81.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

162 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 155 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and seven are fully vaccinated. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 2, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement