COVID-19: Toronto city council approves extension of mask bylaw into next year

Toronto city council has approved an extension of the city’s mask bylaw into next year as the Delta COVID-19 variant continues to circulate.

City officials said in a news release Friday that the mask bylaw and rules relating to COVID-19 precautions in residential buildings will now be in effect until 12:01 a.m. on the first day after council’s meeting scheduled for January.

The vote came following a recommendation from Toronto medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa that the bylaws be extended.

“These bylaws are a temporary and necessary response to the ongoing pandemic,” the release said.

“In addition to the recommended extension until January 2022, it is further recommended that Toronto’s medical officer of health continue to conduct a monthly assessment regarding the need to continue these bylaws.”

The mask bylaw requires that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings such as businesses and in common areas of apartment buildings.

Other rules that were extended include the requirement that apartment buildings take specific measures aimed at combatting COVID-19, including increased cleaning, posting Toronto Public Health signage, and implementing hand hygiene stations.

A provincial indoor mask mandate also remains in effect in Ontario.

Toronto City Council approves extension of the City’s mask bylaw into 2022 News release: https://t.co/6DFQbOkYHP pic.twitter.com/vquqrKojDy — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) October 1, 2021

