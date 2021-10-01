SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Toronto city council approves extension of mask bylaw into next year

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 4:21 pm
WATCH ABOVE: One week into Ontario’s proof of vaccination program, Toronto officials say it's working pretty well and most businesses are complying. But that's not true across the province. Some restaurants, for example, are advertising that they won't be asking to see proof of vaccination from diners. Sean O’Shea reports.

Toronto city council has approved an extension of the city’s mask bylaw into next year as the Delta COVID-19 variant continues to circulate.

City officials said in a news release Friday that the mask bylaw and rules relating to COVID-19 precautions in residential buildings will now be in effect until 12:01 a.m. on the first day after council’s meeting scheduled for January.

The vote came following a recommendation from Toronto medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa that the bylaws be extended.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,315 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days

“These bylaws are a temporary and necessary response to the ongoing pandemic,” the release said.

“In addition to the recommended extension until January 2022, it is further recommended that Toronto’s medical officer of health continue to conduct a monthly assessment regarding the need to continue these bylaws.”

The mask bylaw requires that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings such as businesses and in common areas of apartment buildings.

Read more: Science table says Ontario’s 4th wave has ‘flattened,’ releases ‘wide range’ of case projections

Other rules that were extended include the requirement that apartment buildings take specific measures aimed at combatting COVID-19, including increased cleaning, posting Toronto Public Health signage, and implementing hand hygiene stations.

A provincial indoor mask mandate also remains in effect in Ontario.

