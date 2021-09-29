Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
covid-19 vaccines
September 29 2021 4:53pm
02:07

Ontario recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over Moderna for those aged 18 to 24-year-old due to ‘low incidence of cardio issues’

Delivering his weekly COVID-19 update, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore on Wednesday announced the province has issued a preferential recommendation for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the Moderna vaccina, for people aged 18 to 24-years-old. He said the decision was due to a “low incidence of cardio issues” including Myocarditis or Pericarditis.

Advertisement

Video Home