Ontario recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over Moderna for those aged 18 to 24-year-old due to ‘low incidence of cardio issues’
Delivering his weekly COVID-19 update, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore on Wednesday announced the province has issued a preferential recommendation for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the Moderna vaccina, for people aged 18 to 24-years-old. He said the decision was due to a “low incidence of cardio issues” including Myocarditis or Pericarditis.