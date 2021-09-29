COVID-19: 14 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,485, including 260 deaths.

Local public health also reported 14 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 6,018 including 103 cases that are active.

Eight of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, while three are in Barrie. The rest are in Bradford, Essa and Penetanguishene.

Three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and another is travel-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

Of the new cases, two individuals are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 12 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 74.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,485 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,088 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 495 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 585,502 infections including 9,723 deaths.