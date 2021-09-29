SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

COVID-19: 14 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 5:14 pm
WATCH: Delivering his weekly COVID-19 update, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore on Wednesday announced the province has issued a preferential recommendation for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the Moderna vaccina, for people aged 18 to 24-years-old. He said the decision was due to a "low incidence of cardio issues" including Myocarditis or Pericarditis.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,485, including 260 deaths.

Local public health also reported 14 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 6,018 including 103 cases that are active.

Read more: Vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians have very negative relationships: poll

Eight of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, while three are in Barrie. The rest are in Bradford, Essa and Penetanguishene.

Three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and another is travel-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, two individuals are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 12 are not immunized.

Read more: Experts concerned COVID-19 booster shots will hurt efforts to reach the unvaccinated

Meanwhile, 74.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,485 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,088 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 495 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 585,502 infections including 9,723 deaths.

