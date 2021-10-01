Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect defrauded woman while pretending to be her grandson, Durham police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 7:32 pm
Durham police released this image of the suspect. View image in full screen
Durham police released this image of the suspect. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police say they’re working to identify a man who allegedly defrauded a 77-year-old Pickering woman while pretending to be her grandson.

Police said in a news release that officers received a call regarding a fraud on Sept. 24.

The news release said a man contacted the victim, pretended to be her grandson and said he was in jail.

The suspect allegedly then placed another male on the phone who claimed to be a court representative who needed $9,000 for bail.

Read more: Police warn of downtown Toronto condo rental scam

The victim then went to a bank, withdrew funds and met the suspect in order to pay, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was described as being in his 20s or 30s and had a medium build, brown eyes, black hair, and was wearing an Adidas face mask and black clothing.

Durham police said there have been five reported incidents involving the so-called “grandparent scam” within the past three weeks. In Ajax, a victim was allegedly defrauded of $27,000 in the same type of scam. That incident was reported on Sept. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Calgary single father out $2,200 after alleged rental scam' Calgary single father out $2,200 after alleged rental scam
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPickering tagDurham Regional Police tagScam tagDurham Police tagGrandparent scam tagDurham Region grandparent scam tagDurham Region scam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers