Comments

Crime

Police warn of downtown Toronto condo rental scam

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 3:56 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are warning the public about a rental scam having to do with condos in the downtown core.

Police issued a news release Friday detailing an alleged scam having to do with units located at 12 and 14 York St.

The statement said rental ads are placed on Kijiji for units in the buildings, and the suspect and victim discuss the property over text and phone.

Read more: Beware of new VISA credit card phone scam, Kingston police say

The suspect then meets with the victim at the rental location and shows the victim the property while acting as an agent of the owner.

However, police said the unit is actually being rented by the suspect as a short-term rental, giving them access to the property.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim then signs what they believe is a real rent agreement and sends the suspect a deposit via an electronic money transfer.

The suspect then stops communicating with the victim.

Read more: Guelph police say woman lost $5,500 in romance scam

Police said the suspect uses a “variety of names” when advertising as the owner of the property or a rental agent.

Officers said individuals should be mindful of sending deposits and signing rental agreements, and should rent through agents who can be “thoroughly checked.” Police also recommended that individuals confirm with the building’s property owner that the unit is available for long-term rent.

Anyone with information on the scam is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

