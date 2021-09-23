Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Beware of new VISA credit card phone scam: Kingston police

By John Lawless Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 8:26 pm
Beware of new VISA credit card phone scam: Kingston police - image View image in full screen
Global Kingston

If you get a phone call from VISA, you might want to think twice about who you may be talking to.

Kingston Police are warning the public of a recent phone scam in the area that is operating as a fake VISA call.

Read more: Trio arrested following ‘elaborate’ Ontario box store scam: Kingston police

“A suspicious automated call states that it is the security department at VISA calling, and then indicates that there have been fraudulent transactions made to your account that need to be rectified,” says Kingston police in a press release.

“As the initial call is automated, you are then asked to press a number which takes you to a live operator, who is actually the scammer.”

Police say the scammer will then attempt to obtain personal information while impersonating a VISA credit card security department representative.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph police say woman lost $5,500 in romance scam

If given personal information, the fraudster could use it to steal the victim’s identity or use it for financial gain.

“Kingston Police warn the public to avoid providing any personal information to these scammers which may include your Social Insurance Number, credit card or banking information, or name and address,” says the release.

“Simply hang up on the scammer after indicating that you will be reporting the incident to police. If the calls persist, then contact Kingston Police to report the incidents.”

If you have fallen victim to this scam, you can contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 or you can fill out an online report on their website.

Click to play video: 'How to keep your personal data safe from hackers' How to keep your personal data safe from hackers
How to keep your personal data safe from hackers – Jul 30, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagFraud tagScam tagCredit Card tagVISA tagPhone tagOperator tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers