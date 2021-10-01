Moosomin, Sask. man faces attempted murder, assault charges after reckless driving incident

Send this page to someone via email

An eventful night in the town of Moosomin, Sask., on Wednesday has resulted in a list of charges for a 44-year-old man from the community.

A police report released on Friday by Moosomin RCMP shares that the detachment received a number of complaints just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday of a man driving a truck around town in a “reckless manner.”

According to police, one complainant told RCMP that the man had rammed their vehicle with the truck before driving away.

Officers located the truck outside of a business where the suspect exited the building and allegedly pointed a weapon at police.

The man then proceeded to cross the street towards a home where he was heard saying threats towards officers and a man who had come from outside the residence. The suspect then discharged the weapon in the direction of the other man, however, police say he was not hit or injured.

RCMP say the suspect returned to his truck and left the scene before returning to the same house where he damaged multiple vehicles and other property. He then drove towards one of the officers on scene, but according to police, the officer was able to avoid being struck by the truck.

The vehicle then crashed into a boulevard, prompting the man to exit the vehicle where he was arrested. RCMP noted that he and one of the officers at the scene suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

Police also recovered a crossbow at the scene.

Donald Bleau of Moosomin faces a total of 17 charges including attempted murder, assault and assaulting a peace officer.

He made his first court appearance Friday afternoon in Regina.

RCMP say they are still investigating.

