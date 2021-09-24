Shot fired at Saskatchewan RCMP vehicle during firearms investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP said a shot was fired at a police vehicle during a firearms investigation Tuesday.

Battlefords RCMP said officers were investigating a report of two people travelling on the Mosquito First Nation with firearms on the evening of Sept. 21 when the shot was fired.

The bullet struck the hood of the vehicle, but the officer driving it was not injured, police said.

Police said the shot was fired from a dark blue 2011 Chevrolet Cruze.

Officers followed the vehicle to a home on the First Nation where the people inside then fled, police said. No arrests have been made.

RCMP said officers secured the area and later executed a search warrant at the home.

The Chevrolet Cruze was seized as part of the investigation and police said the scene of the firearm discharge, the home and the police vehicle are being processed for evidence.

Investigators said they are looking to speak to anyone who saw the Chevrolet Cruze on the evening of Sept. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

