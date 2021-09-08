Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP seek Big River First Nation man following firearm incident

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 7:01 pm
File image. View image in full screen
File image. File / Global News

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man from Big River First Nation, Sask. after an incident where a man was injured by a gunshot.

Police said on Wednesday that RCMP in Big River were dispatched last Sunday just before 10 p.m. to the area of Miami Beach on Big River First Nation.

According to a statement from RCMP, investigators learned that a vehicle was parked at the beach when an altercation broke out between a number of people both inside and outside of the vehicle.

Read more: Yorkton, Sask. RCMP issue arrest warrants for 3 men wanted for reported kidnapping

Police say a gun was shot through the window of the vehicle and a man inside the vehicle was struck. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP have since identified the suspect as 21-year-old Tristan Whitefish of Big River First Nation.

He faces 10 charges including discharge of a firearm with intent and aggravated assault.

Read more: Impaired driving charges laid in fatal collision on Saskatchewan First Nation

RCMP say he’s described as five-feet-six-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Whitefish to not approach him. Information of his whereabouts can be submitted to a local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

