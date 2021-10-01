Menu

Comments

Crime

More arrests made in relation to 2020 death of Big River First Nation, Sask. man

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 5:30 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP investigators have made additional arrests in connection with the death of 36-year-old Richard Netmaker from Big River First Nation, Sask.

Police have arrested three individuals: 30-year-old Riley Ahenakew, 34-year-old Stephanie Starblanket and 26-year-old Roderick Dreaver. Starblanket and Ahenakew are from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, Sask., while Dreaver hails from Big River First Nation.

All three individuals have been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of forcible confinement.

Read more: RCMP lay charges in connection to death of Big River First Nation man in 2020

RCMP in Big River received a complaint that Netmaker was abducted from his home and assaulted back on Jan. 6, 2020.

Police found Netmaker’s body in a rural area new Pekakumew Lake, Sask. on Jan. 10, 2020 during a search.

On July 26, 2021, 20-year-old Karlyne Morin was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death and two counts of forcible confinement.

Read more: False fatal traffic accident call results in charges for Saskatchewan man

Ahenakew is scheduled to make his next court appearance on the morning of Oct. 13 in Ahtahkakoop. Starblanket will be in Whitefish court on Big River First Nation on the morning of Oct. 12. Dreaver is to appear in court on the afternoon of Oct. 20 in Prince Albert, Sask.

RCMP say this investigation is ongoing.

