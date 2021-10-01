Menu

Canada

Former Vancouver mayor Philip Owen dies at age 88

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 3:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Vancouver mayor Philip Owen recognized for compassion' Former Vancouver mayor Philip Owen recognized for compassion
Former Vancouver mayor Philip Owen was the first municipal politician to publicly demand a different strategy to deal with addiction in the city. So what motivated him to be the advocate of the four pillars approach? Squire Barnes has his story – Jan 14, 2021

Philip Owen, who served as Vancouver’s mayor from 1993 to 2002, has died at the age of 88.

He passed away peacefully on Thursday from complications related to Parkinson’s disease, according to a family statement.

“As a family, we have always been proud of our father,” son Christian Owen said.

Click to play video: 'Addiction stereotyping and why it can be harmful' Addiction stereotyping and why it can be harmful
Addiction stereotyping and why it can be harmful – Feb 18, 2021

“He loved this city, every part of it, and you could see this in how he found the right balance, even when it came to the toughest issues. He was a gentleman and a devoted Vancouverite, right to the end.”

Owen was first elected to the Vancouver Park Board in 1978. In 1986, he was elected to city council where he served for seven years before becoming mayor.

As mayor, Owen championed the Four Pillars Drug Strategy, which focused on prevention, harm reduction, treatment and enforcement.

Read more: B.C. advocates say relaxed drug offence penalties not enough amid deadly supply

“He didn’t do the easy thing. He did what was right,” Dean Wilson of the BC Centre on Substance Use told Global News earlier this year.

Owen also helped establish Insite, North America’s first supervised injection site.

He was made a member of the Order of Canada in 2008.

— with files from The Canadian Press

