Crime

Moose Jaw, Sask. first responders attend 3 fires in under 4 hours on Friday

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 3:20 pm
Moose Jaw, Sask. first responders attend 3 fires in under 4 hours on Friday - image
File / Global News

It was a hectic start to the month of October for firefighters and police in Moose Jaw, Sask.

In a report sent out by Moose Jaw police, the detachment shared that first responders attended three fire calls between the hours of 12:15 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police say the first incident they were dispatched to was just after midnight when they received a call of a fire at a business on the 300 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

Read more: Teen dead after rollover west of Moose Jaw, Sask.

According to police, flames from a burning garbage can had spread to the building. Damage is estimated at $5,000.

The second call was at about 3:50 a.m., when a camper trailer was on fire on the 1300 block of Spadina Street. The police report states that the fire was contained to the trailer, but the fire is considered suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

Damage is estimated at $15,000.

Read more: Regina police seize cocaine, meth during Moose Jaw, Sask. drug bust

A third call just before 4 a.m. involved a garage fire, this time on the 900 block of Iroquois Street West.

First responders found a fully involved garage fire which had spread to a neighbouring garage, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Moose Jaw police say all three fires are being investigated as suspicious incidents.

No one was injured in either event.

