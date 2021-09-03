Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 3 2021 7:26pm
02:03

Smoke, carbon monoxide alarms mandatory in all Saskatchewan residential buildings

The provincial government announced new regulations today around fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. One Saskatoon resident is wondering what took so long.

