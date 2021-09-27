Teen dead after rollover west of Moose Jaw, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Moose Jaw RCMP say a teenage boy is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 this past weekend.

The crash was reported west of Moose Jaw, Sask., shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Investigators determined the vehicle was travelling westbound at the time of the rollover and came to rest in the south ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was taken to hospital in Moose Jaw for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

Police said his 14-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Moose Jaw RCMP continue to investigate this rollover with help from a collision reconstructionist.

Story continues below advertisement

0:11 Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house