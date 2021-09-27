Menu

Canada

Teen dead after rollover west of Moose Jaw, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 3:29 pm
RCMP say a 14-year-old boy is dead after a single-vehicle rollover west of Moose Jaw, Sask. View image in full screen
RCMP say a 14-year-old boy is dead after a single-vehicle rollover west of Moose Jaw, Sask. Global News / File

Moose Jaw RCMP say a teenage boy is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 this past weekend.

The crash was reported west of Moose Jaw, Sask., shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Read more: Regina man killed in Highway 16 crash near Insinger, Sask.

Investigators determined the vehicle was travelling westbound at the time of the rollover and came to rest in the south ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was taken to hospital in Moose Jaw for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

Police said his 14-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Moose Jaw RCMP continue to investigate this rollover with help from a collision reconstructionist.

