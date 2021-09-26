Menu

Canada

1 man dead, another seriously injured in UTV rollover near Kelowna

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 12:47 pm
Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a man died and another was seriously injured when the UTV they were riding crash on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a man died and another was seriously injured when the UTV they were riding crash on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Courtesy: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a utility task vehicle crashed on Saturday in the Postill Lake area northeast of Kelowna, B.C.

RCMP in Kelowna said on Sept. 25, shortly after 3 p.m., police received a distress signal from a GPS device near Wallaston Forest Service Road and Brunette Forest Service Road.

Police, paramedics and search and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene for a report of a single-vehicle collision involving an all-terrain vehicle, specifically a UTV in which driver and passenger sit side-by-side.

Two men were located in a rural and remote forested area.

Officials said one of the riders, a 52-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second rider, also 52, was airlifted to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, police said in a release.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the incident, along with the police. Neither man has been identified.

“On behalf of COSARs members, I would like to share our sincerest condolences to the families of those involved in this accident,” said Brad Trites, COSAR president.

This was COSAR’s third task of the week and the 83rd of the year.

