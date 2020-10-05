Kelowna teenage pedestrian seriously injured in Okanagan ATV collision

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for help from witnesses as they investigate an ATV collision that left a teenage pedestrian with serious injuries.

The late-night crash happened on a rural road on the outskirts of Kelowna in late September.

1:43 Hope man mourned by family after deadly ATV crash Hope man mourned by family after deadly ATV crash

Police believe the ATV driver may have been impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the collision on Postill Lake Road between the ATV and the teen was reported to police around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The collision left a 17-year-old Kelowna boy with serious but not life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

1:57 B.C. man sentenced for ATV assault B.C. man sentenced for ATV assault

A 25-year-old Kelowna man, suspected of being behind the wheel of the ATV, failed a test with a roadside screening device, police said.

According to police, the suspected driver also had some “relatively minor injuries as a result of the collision.”

The 25-year-old was arrested but has since been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate and plan to “forward a detailed report to the BC Prosecution Service for review and consideration of charge approval.”

1:34 Impaired driving is up while Saskatchewan locked down, according to SGI Impaired driving is up while Saskatchewan locked down, according to SGI