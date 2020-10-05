Menu

Crime

Kelowna teenage pedestrian seriously injured in Okanagan ATV collision

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 3:16 pm
RCMP are investigating a ATV collision that left a Kelowna teen with serious injuries.
RCMP are investigating a ATV collision that left a Kelowna teen with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for help from witnesses as they investigate an ATV collision that left a teenage pedestrian with serious injuries.

The late-night crash happened on a rural road on the outskirts of Kelowna in late September.

Police believe the ATV driver may have been impaired.

RCMP said the collision on Postill Lake Road between the ATV and the teen was reported to police around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The collision left a 17-year-old Kelowna boy with serious but not life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

A 25-year-old Kelowna man, suspected of being behind the wheel of the ATV, failed a test with a roadside screening device, police said.

According to police, the suspected driver also had some “relatively minor injuries as a result of the collision.”

Read more: Hope, B.C., dad killed in ATV crash remembered as ‘a beautiful soul’

The 25-year-old was arrested but has since been released.

Police continue to investigate and plan to “forward a detailed report to the BC Prosecution Service for review and consideration of charge approval.”

Crime
