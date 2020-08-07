Hope, B.C., dad killed in ATV crash remembered as ‘a beautiful soul’

Send this page to someone via email

A Fraser Valley family is in mourning after a 29-year-old man was killed in an ATV accident.

On Tuesday Jonathon Mayers’ wife and two young sons were on a logging road in Hope when their family truck got a flat tire.

Mayers, who worked as a roofer, jumped on his all-terrain vehicle and rushed to help them.

New safety rules top priority for ATV crash survivor

Brother Joseph Girard said Mayers missed a corner, plunged over an embankment and crashed into a tree.

“Speed was definitely a factor,” he said. “He came around a corner way too fast and lost control. He did what he could to try and keep it on the road and he just he wasn’t successful.”

Mayers is being remembered as a hard-working and loving husband, father and brother who lived life to the fullest.

“He tried taking care of us one last time and he didn’t make it,” wife Keisha Mayers said.

An online fundraiser has been set up to support Mayers’ widow and two young boys.

“He was a beautiful soul,” Girard said.