Man charged with impaired driving following fatal ATV crash in Bradford, Ont.

South Simcoe police say they’ve charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal single-vehicle ATV crash that took place in Bradford, Ont., Wednesday morning.

At about 5 a.m., officers found a 22-year-old Bradford man dead near an overturned ATV on Line 12 near 10th Sideroad.

Police say a 21-year-old Bradford woman was also found nearby and sent to a local hospital with serious injuries before she was sent to a Toronto trauma centre.

Another 22-year-old Bradford man was also sent to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police determined the two men and woman were riding the ATV when it left the road, went into a ditch and hit several trees.

Tyler Hun-Pang, 22, from Bradford, was subsequently charged with operation causing death, operation causing bodily harm, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of impaired operation and accident causing death.

Hun-Pang was released with a future court date.

Officers say they’re looking for witnesses and that anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-331, ext. 2030, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

