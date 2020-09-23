Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with impaired driving following fatal ATV crash in Bradford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 6:05 pm
At about 5 a.m., officers found a 22-year-old Bradford man dead near an overturned ATV on Line 12 near 10th Sideroad.
At about 5 a.m., officers found a 22-year-old Bradford man dead near an overturned ATV on Line 12 near 10th Sideroad. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police say they’ve charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal single-vehicle ATV crash that took place in Bradford, Ont., Wednesday morning.

At about 5 a.m., officers found a 22-year-old Bradford man dead near an overturned ATV on Line 12 near 10th Sideroad.

Read more: Bradford, Ont. man dies after getting run over by tractor in farm accident

Police say a 21-year-old Bradford woman was also found nearby and sent to a local hospital with serious injuries before she was sent to a Toronto trauma centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 22-year-old Bradford man was also sent to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Police determined the two men and woman were riding the ATV when it left the road, went into a ditch and hit several trees.

Read more: Peterborough police believe more victims possible in sexual assault investigation

Tyler Hun-Pang, 22, from Bradford, was subsequently charged with operation causing death, operation causing bodily harm, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of impaired operation and accident causing death.

Hun-Pang was released with a future court date.

Officers say they’re looking for witnesses and that anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-331, ext. 2030, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceBradfordSouth Simcoe Police ServiceBradford West GwillimburyBradford newsFatal ATV crashBradford fatal ATV crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers