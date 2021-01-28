Kelowna man, 60, seriously injured in ATV accident, say West Kelowna RCMP

Emergency officials rescued a Kelowna man who was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Wednesday afternoon.
According to West Kelowna RCMP, the 60-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when an ATV he was driving went over an embankment on Bear Creek Forest Service Road.
Police say the accident happened just after 4:30 p.m., with the man reportedly being pinned under the ATV.
The man was transported to hospital.
A 52-year-old Kelowna woman who was a passenger on the ATV was not injured.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue and B.C. Emergency Health Services were also involved in the rescue.
Police say the incident is under investigation.
