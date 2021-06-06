Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
June 6 2021 7:40pm
00:59

Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night

A city statement said there were no injuries as a result of a fire that destroyed the Meadow Lake community arena.

Advertisement

Video Home