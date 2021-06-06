Meadow Lake RCMP looking for information after arena fire

Meadow Lake, Sask., RCMP are looking for information after a fire Saturday night destroyed the city’s arena.

In a statement, the RCMP said they responded to the structure fire in the early morning.

“Initial investigation revealed the fire appeared to have been set in a storage shed adjacent to the arena with an older model grey truck being observed leaving the area just prior to police responding to the scene. Also on June 6, 2021, the concession stand that shares parking lot with the arena was broken into, the statement read.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call 306-236-2570 or make tips anonymously with Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“(Meadow Lake & District Arena) has been at the heart of Meadow Lake for 45 years. We often heard from visitors what a beautiful and well-kept arena this was for its age, which is a testament to how well it was loved by the community. Our arena hosted hockey tournaments, rodeos, markets, and concerts — events that brought us all together as friends and neighbours,” a Facebook post from the city read.

The city’s statement said there was no injuries from the fire. They also thanked the firefighters and emergency responders who prevented the fire from spreading further.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Meadow Lake Mayor Merlin Seymour called the fire “devastating.”

“When I saw some pictures out on social media early this morning, just how fast and rampant the fire was in the arena, it just baffles me how it can be like that,” he told Global News.

Seymour said a “tremendous” amount of work has been done at the rink recently, especially when the pandemic restricted sports and gatherings. He said staff do a lot of hands-on work and have added more jerseys and other memorabilia from local hockey players who have moved on to the NHL.

“The building being built in 1976, it didn’t look like it was built in ’76. It was very well kept,” Seymour said.

Seymour said talks have yet to begin about future plans for a new arena or what space can be used in the meantime.

“For any small community, the hockey arena is [a] gathering place. Making friends, and out-of-town friends. It’s definitely going to be a tough one to replace,” he said.

“We just have to cherish our memories over the years. We look forward to seeing what we can do. ”

Seymour added that Meadow Lake has a good relationship with neighbouring community, Flying Dust First Nation, who has an arena as well that local leagues would often use.

“Eventually we will need to look to the future but today, let’s honour our good memories and grieve the loss of this part of our shared history.”