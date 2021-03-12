Meadow Lake wins Saskatchewan Blue Cross go-out-and-play challenge, $10,000 prize

Meadow Lake, Sask., has won the 10th and final Saskatchewan Blue Cross go-out-and-play challenge, and with it the $10,000 grand prize.
The community logged 538,700 minutes of physical activity throughout the 10-day event.
In a release, the city will use the money to improve the lighting at their Lions Park.
Langenburg, Sask., finished in second place with a total of 507,431 minutes, an achievement with a $5,000 prize. According to the release, they are putting the money towards a swimming pool project.
Thirty-eight communities across the province competed in the event and registered a grand total of over five million minutes of physical activity.
Saskatchewan in Motion manager Marnie Forsberg said the record year of minutes tallied shows the community involvement in getting active outdoors.
“After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, spending time outside is more important that ever,” Marnie Forsberg said.
The event saw 15 communities log over 100,000 minutes.
“Activity levels have really dropped off and one of the easiest ways to get kids moving more and getting the kids outside to play,” said Saskatchewan in motion communication strategist Kim Herperger.
“That’s what this challenge is all about.”
To event encourages kids and parents to get outside and play. Over the 10-year stretch, the challenge has awarded $165,000 to 20 outdoor projects. Participants have contributed over 28 million physical activity minutes, according to organizers.
