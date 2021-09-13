Menu

Crime

Regina police seize cocaine, meth during Moose Jaw, Sask. drug bust

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 5:21 pm
Police said the bust happened at two homes in Moose Jaw and a vehicle following an investigation by the Regina police drug unit into trafficking in the two cities.
Police said the bust happened at two homes in Moose Jaw and a vehicle following an investigation by the Regina police drug unit into trafficking in the two cities. File / Global News

Regina police said 3.3 kilos of cocaine and 758 grams of meth were seized during a drug bust in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Police said the bust happened at two homes in Moose Jaw and a vehicle following an investigation by the Regina police drug unit into trafficking in the two cities.

The homes in the 800 block of 8th Avenue NW and the 300 block of Diefenbaker Drive and the vehicle were searched on Sept. 10.

Police said 20,000 unstamped illicit cigarettes, multiple scales, cellphones, packaging and other items to support drug trafficking substances were also seized.

Nikola Galic, 25, of Richmond, B.C., and Andrej Ranisavljevic, 27, of Burnaby, B.C., are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of unstamped cigarettes for the purpose of selling and possession of unstamped cigarettes.

Both are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Nov. 1.

