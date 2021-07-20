Global News at 10 Regina July 20 2021 9:49am 01:29 ‘One of the highest counts in last 10 years’: Sask. reports 161 active fires People in northern Saskatchewan dealing with wildfires are breathing a little easier after cooler temperatures set in. ‘One of the highest counts in last 10 years’: Sask. reports 161 active fires REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8042915/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8042915/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?