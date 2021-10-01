United Way Peterborough launches annual Coats for Kids and Adults campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Clean out your closets as the annual Coats For Kids and Adults returns to the Peterborough region.

On Friday the United Way of Peterborough and District announced that the annual winter outerwear clothing drive is proceeding this fall, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

“The need for appropriately warm winter wear for both children and adults who are economically vulnerable is an unignorable issue in our community,” said CEO Jim Russell.

This year’s community collection of clean, gently used or new winter outerwear will take place Oct. 16 and 17 at two Vinne’s/Society of St. Vincent de Paul locations:

Saturday, Oct. 16 at Vinnies’ Erskine Avenue location in Peterborough from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17 at Vinnes’ Lakefield location on Queen St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is the fourth year Vinnies’ has participated as a site for collection and sorting of donated items.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we get the call to see if we will participate again, it is an automatic of course we will,” said Mike Warren, chair of the store committee of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. “This is such an important program in our community.”

As you begin to change over your closets, please consider donating your new or gently used winter jackets and snowpants to our Coats for Kids (and Adults Too!) Program. 2021 collection will happen at Vinnie's in Ptbo and Lakefield Oct. 16-17. Visit https://t.co/35JedALudA pic.twitter.com/ipaHxscpFq — United Way Peterborough & District (@UnitedWayPtbo) September 27, 2021

Russell says all United Way staff and volunteers will be fully vaccinated and wearing masks.

“We ask that anyone donating off clean, gently used winter outerwear to please wear a mask when approaching the drop-off area,” he said.

All coats donated will be distributed free of charge on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Murray Street Baptist Church at 175 Murray St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Access to the distribution will be off the parking lot at the rear of the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Attendees will be screened by staff and volunteers before entering the building, hand sanitizer will be made available upon entry, masks will be mandatory and physical distancing protocols will be observed once inside the church building. Capacity limits will be in effect as well.

“We are asking people to come to the distribution knowing the coat sizes they need as we must limit the amount of touching of the coats,” said Russell.