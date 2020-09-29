United Way Peterborough aims to raise $5M by 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Departing from its annual campaigns, the United Way of Peterborough and District is launching a new goal of raising $5 million in three years.

On Tuesday the United Way announced the new campaign, led by longtime cabinet and board member Marcus Harvey during a media conference held outside the main office on Stewart Street. Funds raised help 16 area charities and non-profit organizations, assisting an estimated 60,000 individuals.

“Our commitment to our partners is for a five-year cycle and it just made sense that we communicated a goal that underscored that commitment,” stated Harvey.

Last year’s campaign had a goal of $1.75 million. Harvey said it reached 93 per cent of the goal — more than $1.62 million.

“The Board is committed to meet the increasing needs of our community. I know together with this community; we will ensure the ongoing support that is needed for our partner agencies.”

The United Way says it had to “reimagine the approach to its annual workplace campaigns” given many people are working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Jim Russell noted a virtual tool kit has been developed along with videos from current donors, workplaces, and partner agencies. All will be shown throughout the coming months in a “robust” social media campaign which will include the hashtag #unignorable.

He says the aim is to highlight the social issues that are critical for communities including homelessness, partner violence, poverty, mental health, unemployment.

“We understand that people are uncertain, are bracing because of the exigencies of COVID-1,” said Russell. “What is needed is to move from bracing to embracing the #unignorable. Our work on the campaign trail this year is to ensure people understand the ongoing need and challenges that these unignorable social issues present. COVID-19 offers an opportunity to deepen in our sense of community, and we are here to once again thank the community for rising to the challenge of making sure that a recovery from COVID-19 is a recovery for all.”

To donate to the United Way Peterborough & District, visit their website.